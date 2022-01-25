Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bolts found missing from railway bridge in Ayodhya

The matter came to light on Sunday morning when the key man found six bolts missing from the bridge. It is possible that the bolts were removed during the wee hours, says NR GM
Of the six bolts, three were meant to keep the iron girders in place while the other three were meant to keep the rail intact with the sleeper, stated the GM . (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A series of nuts and bolts, used to keep iron girders intact, were found missing from a railway bridge (no 297) between Ayodhya and Acharya Narendra Dev Nagar by the patrolling squad on Sunday morning.

The problem was fixed after the railways staff informed higher authorities. .

Ashutosh Gangal, general manager (GM), Northern Railway (NR) confirmed the incident in a video statement, saying that the police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were investigating into the matter.

“The matter came to light on Sunday morning when the key man spotted six bolts missing from the bridge. Of these six, three were meant to keep the iron girders in place while the other three were meant to keep the rail intact with the sleeper,” stated the GM.

He further said a similar patrol squad was on duty on Saturday also, but they didn’t notice anything unusual then. Gangal said it was possible that the bolts were removed during the wee hours of Sunday.

