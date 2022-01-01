Bomb threat call at Prayagraj airport turns out to be hoax

PRAYAGRAJ: A hoax call of bomb threat led to an alert at Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on Friday morning. Security personnel were alerted after the call and a massive checking drive was carried out at the airport but nothing was found.

Police officials kept mum about the incident but admitted that passengers and their luggage were checked as part of the exercise. Intelligence officials also carried out investigations at the airport.

It is reported that call was made to the terminal manager of the airport through internet calling.

The caller claimed that there was a bomb at the airport. The call caused sensation among airport officials. Soon the airport area was cordoned off and a massive search operation was launched with bomb disposal, anti-bomb and dog squads. The airport premises, including runway and parking etc were also checked thoroughly for any suspicious object. The checking continued for several hours during which passengers were asked to stay in the lobby.

Meanwhile, entry of new vehicles and exit of parked cars was restricted at the airport. After several hours of checking, the officials were convinced that the call was a hoax.

Intelligence officials were also alert as the call was made through internet. Officials have started attempts to trace the caller but as it was made through internet, the caller was untraceable till reports last came in.

Besides police, the airport authorities informed Union aviation ministry, Civil Aviation Security and other related departments and forwarded a report to them in this regard.

Airport authorities also intimidated the Bamrauli Air Force authorities about the call. It is reported that the call was made on the phone of terminal manager Rakesh Tiwari at around 9.13 AM. It is suspected that the caller got the number of the manager on the website.

Airport director Anchal Prakash said the call was international and was made through internet.

CO airport security Manish Yadav said the call was being traced. Massive checking was carried out at the airport by different agencies but no suspicious object was found.