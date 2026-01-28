Booking Kalyan Mandaps, civic facilities in Lucknow to cost 40% more

Booking Kalyan Mandaps, community centres and sports facilities in Lucknow is set to become significantly costlier after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House approved a 40% hike in rent for all such properties. The revised rates will also apply to sports grounds and parks, directly affecting residents who use these venues for social, cultural and sporting events. LMC House has approved rent hike for community centres, sports grounds and parks; move aimed at boosting revenue, funding maintenance (For representation)

Corporators said the increase was aimed at generating additional revenue for the civic body and ensuring proper maintenance, renovations and improved facilities at these public spaces, many of which have long faced neglect.

In addition to revising rents, the LMC House cleared a series of financial and administrative proposals aimed at strengthening the corporation’s revenue base. One of the major changes concerns mutation charges.

The House approved new rates under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (Amendment and Revision of Assessment List) Bylaws, 2025, replacing the earlier system that charged 1% of a property’s registry value. Keeping the interests of economically weaker sections in mind, the transfer fee in inheritance cases has been fixed at ₹1,000 for properties up to 1,000 square feet, while the maximum mutation fee for larger properties has been capped at ₹5,000.

Chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh said the revised structure would make mutation fees more affordable and predictable for property owners.

For registration-based property transfers, the House introduced a slab-based fee structure. Properties valued up to ₹5 lakh will attract a minimum transfer fee of ₹3,500, while those valued above ₹50 lakh will be charged a maximum of ₹10,000. Singh added that the bylaws would be published in the government gazette before coming into effect.

The House also approved a major revision in licence fees for commercial establishments within LMC limits. Acting on recommendations from the municipal commissioner and a report by the chief tax assessment officer, corporators cleared revised rates for 11 categories, including nursing homes, maternity homes, private hospitals, pathology and diagnostic centres, Ayurvedic, Unani and homoeopathy clinics, hotels, guest houses, restaurants, refreshment houses, eateries and model shops.

Under the new rates, licence fees for nursing homes, maternity homes and private hospitals with up to 50 beds have doubled from ₹7,500 to ₹15,000. Restaurants and eating houses will now pay ₹10,000, up from ₹2,000, while hotels and guest houses with more than 20 beds will see their fees rise from ₹3,000 to ₹15,000.

The House also approved the imposition of licence fees on composite shops selling English liquor and beer under the new excise policy, citing legal backing under the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and the financial interest of the civic body.

In a similar move, the House revised rent rates for events at Jhulelal Vatika Park opposite Nadwa College, citing rising expenses on maintenance, cleanliness, electricity, water supply and security. The new rates have been fixed at ₹10,000 per day for social and religious events (up from ₹5,000), ₹3 lakh per day for commercial programmes (up from ₹1.5 lakh) with bookings limited to one week, and a security deposit of ₹30,000 (up from ₹15,000).

Corporators said the revised rents and fees would not only boost LMC’s revenue but also help fund the maintenance, renovation and improvement of civic assets across Lucknow.

Green initiatives, Gomti protection, civic upgrades:

The LMC House approved a series of key proposals aimed at increasing green cover, protecting the Gomti and strengthening civic infrastructure across the city.

- To enhance urban greenery, the House cleared a proposal for tree plantation using the Miyawaki method under the Upvan Yojana, accepting Resolution No. 369 passed by the Executive Committee on November 13, 2025.

- The House also approved Resolution No. 379 to provide municipal land for the diversion and purification of drains flowing into the Gomti river, in compliance with NGT OA No. 234/2025, to prevent river pollution within LMC limits.

- Approval was granted to Resolution No. 378 for the selection of 10.29 hectares of land in Bastauli village, Jiamau, for establishing a new LMC central workshop and petrol pump.

- The House cleared Resolution No. 362 permitting construction of a room for litigants and the general public at Sarojini Nagar Tehsil from MLA funds, with the condition that ownership of the land will remain with the civic body and a municipal signboard will be installed at the site.

- The House also took up the proposal for setting up a hi-tech nursery under the infrastructure fund to further increase green cover, based on recommendations of the garden department, property department, additional municipal commissioner and the municipal commissioner.

- The House cleared the decision for selecting a project monitoring consultant (PMC) to monitor door-to-door waste collection, secondary transportation, road sweeping, drain cleaning, and the operation and maintenance of MRFs and transfer stations in the state capital.

- The House approved a proposal to regulate operations and fix the allotment fee of the Kalyan Mandap at Gauri Bazar, Sarojini Nagar (Zone-8) to ensure transparency and uniform management.