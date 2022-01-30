Boost to BJP as SP’s Dalit leader joins Apna Dal (S)

LUCKNOW: In a boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sirathu assembly segment of Kaushambi from where deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting, two-time lawmaker from the seat Vachaspati joined the Apna Dal (S) on Sunday.

Apna Dal (S) is a BJP ally and Vachaspati is a Dalit, a community which dominates Sirathu assembly segment. More important, Vachaspati was with the Samajwadi Party and BJP leaders feel that his joining the Apna Dal (S) is a blow to the main opposition party.

Vachaspati was first elected lawmaker from the seat on a BSP ticket in 2007 and subsequently won the assembly by-poll in 2014 on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The by-poll took place after Keshav Prasad Maurya quit the seat on getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Phulpur.

“Vachaspati owns several educational institutions in Prayagraj and his wife Madhupati has twice been a zila panchayat president from Kaushambi,” Apna Dal (S) spokesman Rajesh Patel said. Sirathu is Keshav Prasad Maurya’s birth place from where he won his first assembly election in 2012.

Apna Dal (S) also announced Jai Kumar Singh Patel ‘Jacky’ as its candidate from Bindki assembly segment of Fatehpur. Bindki was with the BJP in the 2017 UP polls.

Jai, a minister of state in the Yogi Adityanath government, is currently a lawmaker from Jahanabad assembly segment that is also in Fatehpur.

The Apna Dal and BJP have been discussing each seat and have been fielding candidates strategically. This is the fourth list of Apna Dal (S) which has been announcing candidates in phases and has so far named six candidates, five of them on seats that were held by the BJP in the 2017 UP polls.

It had earlier declared former lawmaker Rashmi Arya as its candidate from Mauranipur assembly segment in Bundelkhand, Haider Ali Khan for the Swar Tanda seat in Rampur against SP veteran Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, Dr Saroj Kureel for Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar district, Ram Niwas Verma for Nanpara in Bahraich district and Dr Surbhi in Farrukhabad district.

