Booster shot roll-out: 58,669 vaxxed in UP, 4161 in Lucknow

As the anti-Covid-19 vaccine’s precautionary/booster dose administration began on Monday, doctors, frontline workers and senior citizens queued up at vaccination centres since morning.

In all, 58,669 took the booster shot in Uttar Pradesh and 4,161 in Lucknow. Lucknow police commissioner, DK Thakur, was among the people who took the booster shot during the day.

“I took my third or the booster/precautionary dose in the morning only with a few other senior doctors,” said Prof Vinod Jain, dean, paramedical sciences, King George’s Medical University.

Prof Jain, who is also project director of the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) course in Uttar Pradesh, said, “I had to leave for Patna for a training session. I feel the third dose will boost confidence but adhering to the Covid-19 protocol is equally important.”

In all, 4,161 precautionary or booster doses were administered in Lucknow from the total 51,038 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Lucknow.

Head of Radiodiagnosis department at KGMU Prof MLB Bhatt, former HoD of general surgery department Prof Rama Kant, Dr Sunit Mishra were among others at KGMU who took the shot. At Balrampur Hospital, VK Rai and Brijesh Srivastava were among technical staff to get the booster dose.

“A gap of 39-weeks is required for the booster dose and all our staff members will get the dose when their due date arrives,” said Pradip Gangwar, president, KGMU employees’ council.

“The facility of booster dose for health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age will be available at all government vaccination centres,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.

“The booster dose is a welcome decision as it will protect people who have to work at high-risk places such as hospitals, public places, or those who have comorbidity,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.