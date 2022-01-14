Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Brace for dense fog, more chill over weekend in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

Brace for dense fog, more chill over weekend in Uttar Pradesh

Considering the forecast, the Uttar Pradesh MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting they make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold
A man walks his dog amid a thick layer of fog near Imambada in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

letters@htlive.com

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Friday, issued an alert of dense fog and cold wave conditions across Uttar Pradesh over the weekend. The alert is in line with the recent changes in weather conditions across the state marked by a sharp drop in temperatures. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius in the state capital on Friday.

According to the alert, “Very dense fog is likely over Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and adjoining areas over the next 48 hours,” reads the statement.

“Dense fog is very likely over Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Guttambuddha Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahajahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Farrukhabad, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Kasganj, Amethi and adjoining areas,” the IMD warning reads.

Districts including Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Pilibhit are expected to have severe cold conditions.

Director of state MeT department JP Gupta said, “A low-pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west UP, which is responsible for the drop in temperatures. The low-pressure zone will subside gradually over the weekend.”

RELATED STORIES

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting they make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

The minimum temperature in cities across UP also plummeted on Friday. Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, while the mercury dropped to 5.5 and 5.8 degrees Celsius in Muzaffarnagar and Agra, respectively. Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.5 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP