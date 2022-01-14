Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Brace for dense fog, more chill over weekend in Uttar Pradesh
Brace for dense fog, more chill over weekend in Uttar Pradesh

Considering the forecast, the Uttar Pradesh MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting they make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold
A man walks his dog amid a thick layer of fog near Imambada in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

letters@htlive.com

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Friday, issued an alert of dense fog and cold wave conditions across Uttar Pradesh over the weekend. The alert is in line with the recent changes in weather conditions across the state marked by a sharp drop in temperatures. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius in the state capital on Friday.

According to the alert, “Very dense fog is likely over Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and adjoining areas over the next 48 hours,” reads the statement.

“Dense fog is very likely over Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Guttambuddha Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahajahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Farrukhabad, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Kasganj, Amethi and adjoining areas,” the IMD warning reads.

Districts including Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Pilibhit are expected to have severe cold conditions.

Director of state MeT department JP Gupta said, “A low-pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west UP, which is responsible for the drop in temperatures. The low-pressure zone will subside gradually over the weekend.”

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting they make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

The minimum temperature in cities across UP also plummeted on Friday. Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, while the mercury dropped to 5.5 and 5.8 degrees Celsius in Muzaffarnagar and Agra, respectively. Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.5 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.

Friday, January 14, 2022
