Brace for more rain this week in UP, warns IMD

The eastern and western parts of the state are likely to witness a spike in monsoon activities this week. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places across the state, weathermen said. Flooded streets in the Assi area of Varanasi on Friday (Rajesh Kumar)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for East UP and West UP on August 3 and 4, respectively.

Lucknow, meanwhile, may witness partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers towards the evening /night. The day and night temperatures may be around 32 and 27 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely elsewhere in the state as well.

Meanwhile, the rain deficit in the state stood at 6%, as of Friday, with East UP receiving 308.4 mm of rain against the normal 394.4 mm (22% deficit) and West UP getting 399.2 mm against the normal of 325.9 mm (23% excess)

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Friday, Shahajhanpur recorded the highest 24.6 mm rain, followed by Aligarh 16.6 mm and Basti 10 mm.