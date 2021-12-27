Brahmins are with BJP: Ravi Kishan

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan has claimed that the entire Brahman community is with the party as Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has worked equally for all sections of the society. “Work has not been done by looking at anyone’s caste or face. In such a situation, there is no question of Brahmins being angry with the BJP,” said Kishan, who is also an actor.

Ravi Kishan, his wife and daughter worshipped at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here. Interacting with the media persons outside the temple, he said, “I have offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath wishing that the BJP forms the government in UP once more in 2022.”

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, he said SP people felt that every decision of the BJP was wrong whereas public knew who was right and who was wrong.