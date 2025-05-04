Menu Explore
Brazen drug use outside Lko hosp, viral clip exposes police lapse

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 04, 2025 10:06 PM IST

The incident raised concerns over law enforcement in the area, with several users questioning the vigilance of the nearby police outpost. Soon after the video went viral, police personnel reached the spot and reportedly dispersed the individuals.

A video shared on social media on Sunday triggered public outcry after it showed a group of men allegedly self-injecting drugs outside the boundary wall of Lari Cardiology Centre, falling under the jurisdiction of Wazirganj police station.

The 35-second footage, circulated widely on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), showed around seven to nine people seated on the pavement adjacent to the hospital’s outer wall. A woman was also seen among them.

The group purportedly appeared to be injecting themselves in broad daylight, just steps away from a police post stationed at Lari Cardiology.

The incident raised concerns over law enforcement in the area, with several users questioning the vigilance of the nearby police outpost.

Soon after the video went viral, police personnel reached the spot and reportedly dispersed the individuals.

In a statement issued later, Lucknow Police said, “Taking cognisance of the matter, necessary action is being taken by Wazirganj Police Station.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Brazen drug use outside Lko hosp, viral clip exposes police lapse
