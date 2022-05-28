Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brick kiln owner’s son gunned down over property related dispute in Prayagraj

Based on the complaint of brick kiln owner, a named FIR was lodged against four persons, including recently released history sheeter, and efforts were on to nab them, Prayagraj police said.
Prayagraj police said while 25-year-old son of brick kiln owner was killed his brother and another youth were seriously injured in the attack. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 28, 2022 08:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 25-year-old son of brick kiln owner was killed while his brother and another youth were seriously injured when a history sheeter and his aides opened fire on their SUV near Rudapur village under Phaphamau police station on Saturday morning, police said.

They added the attack appears to be fallout of land dispute between the history sheeter, Mohd Jaid, and the brick kiln owner Atiq Ahmad of Rudapur village of Phaphamau area.

Based on the complaint of Atiq Ahmad, a named FIR under relevant sections of IPC was lodged against four persons, including recently released history sheeter Mohd Jaid, and efforts were on to nab them, SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said.

As per reports Atiq Ahmad’s sons Muddasir Ahmad (25) and Mubbasir Ahmad (30) along with another youth Mohd Akir (22) were returning home from the kiln at around 11 am when Mohd Jaid along with Khurshid Ahmad, Javed Ahmad and Faizu ambushed them and opened fire on their vehicle indiscriminately with an assortment of weapons including rifles, the SSP said.

“Muddasir, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot while the other two sustained serious injuries on their leg and stomach respectively. On getting information, police reached the spot and rushed the trio to a private hospital and then to Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital where doctors declared Muddasir dead. The other two were then taken to SRN Hospital where their condition is said to be stable,” the SSP said.

He said five teams have been deputed to nab the accused and raids were being carried out in Soraon, Dhumanganj and other places.

