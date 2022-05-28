Brick kiln owner’s son gunned down over property related dispute in Prayagraj
A 25-year-old son of brick kiln owner was killed while his brother and another youth were seriously injured when a history sheeter and his aides opened fire on their SUV near Rudapur village under Phaphamau police station on Saturday morning, police said.
They added the attack appears to be fallout of land dispute between the history sheeter, Mohd Jaid, and the brick kiln owner Atiq Ahmad of Rudapur village of Phaphamau area.
Based on the complaint of Atiq Ahmad, a named FIR under relevant sections of IPC was lodged against four persons, including recently released history sheeter Mohd Jaid, and efforts were on to nab them, SSP-Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said.
As per reports Atiq Ahmad’s sons Muddasir Ahmad (25) and Mubbasir Ahmad (30) along with another youth Mohd Akir (22) were returning home from the kiln at around 11 am when Mohd Jaid along with Khurshid Ahmad, Javed Ahmad and Faizu ambushed them and opened fire on their vehicle indiscriminately with an assortment of weapons including rifles, the SSP said.
“Muddasir, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot while the other two sustained serious injuries on their leg and stomach respectively. On getting information, police reached the spot and rushed the trio to a private hospital and then to Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital where doctors declared Muddasir dead. The other two were then taken to SRN Hospital where their condition is said to be stable,” the SSP said.
He said five teams have been deputed to nab the accused and raids were being carried out in Soraon, Dhumanganj and other places.
-
U.P.: On-board vessel parties a rising trend in Varanasi
“On an average, 15 on-board ro-ro vessel parties are being organised every month these days,” said Vikas Malviya, director, Alaknanda Cruise. Alaknanda Cruise operates two ro-ro vessels—MV (motor vehicle) Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda—under the monitoring of the state tourism department here. “The tourism department supervises MV Sam Manekshaw and MV Swami Vivekananda. The Alaknanda Cruise operates the two vessels which are getting good response from tourists,” said regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava.
-
In sync with NEP-2020: IGNOU inks MoU with ICAI
In pursuance of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Open University and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, on Friday. The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI's 60th National Cost Convention-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow. On behalf of the open university, IGNOU registrar Alok Chaube signed the MoU.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai says not thinking of fresh cuts on fuel prices
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government had not yet taken any decision on cutting tax on fuel prices. The Centre had recently reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to calls for state governments to further bring down prices. The move came after multiple hikes in petrol and diesel prices over the past few months. The government also announced a subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.
-
Ludhiana: Government College for Girls holds workshop on menstrual health & hygiene
To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, a sensitisation-cum-training workshop was organised at Government College for Girls on Saturday which was attended by 500 students. The chief guest on the occasion was deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik. She emphasised on the need to break the taboos surrounding menstruation. A declamation and poster-making competition were also held on the occasion.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 134 new Covid cases, 121 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 134 new Covid cases while 121 patients recovered on Saturday. “The state tested 115928 Covid samples in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,41,69,896 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. According to the health department data, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh is 831 and the majority of them are in home isolation.
