Lucknow News
Brief respite from chill before rain across Uttar Pradesh: IMD

As per a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, the weather will remain the same until Christmas, followed by rain showers.
People visiting the Taj Mahal during a foggy winter day in Agra. Across Uttar Pradesh, the minimum temperatures rose by an average of two degrees Celsius on Thursday, providing some relief from the chilly weather. (FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The minimum temperatures across Uttar Pradesh rose by an average of two degrees Celsius providing relief from the chilly weather on Thursday. The weather will remain the same till Christmas, followed by rain showers, as per the latest forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The minimum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees more than Wednesday; however, it was still one degree below normal.

“A shift in pressure zone created after the snowfall in the Himalayas and reduction in movement of the cold westerly winds are the primary reason for the slight increase in the minimum temperatures across UP. The minimum temperature is expected to stay constant for a couple of days,” said JP Gupta, Director of Uttar Pradesh Met Department.

As per the forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across UP is expected to drop by less than a degree till Monday.

“The conditions will lead to the creation of a low-pressure zone that will lead to rains across many parts of Uttar Pradesh. The state is expected to get an average of 10 mm of rainfall during the weekend,” said Gupta. The rain showers will be concentrated mostly in the districts of West and Central Uttar Pradesh with a few of the east UP districts experiencing brief rain showers.

“The average temperature will plunge across the state post rain,” added Gupta. The MeT department has also warned of the presence of heavy fog during morning hours across the state. Considering the forecast the state Met department has also alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting them to make appropriate arrangements. Besides the state capital, other UP cities also recorded a jump in the minimum temperature.

