NCC Naval Cadets annual training: Grp Comm reviews ongoing camp at Lucknow’s La Martiniere College

Brigadier Neeraj Punetha, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Lucknow reviewed the ongoing annual training camp for Naval NCC Cadets at La Martiniere College, Lucknow, on Wednesday. Brigadier Neeraj Punetha, Group Commander, NCC Group HQ, Lucknow being presented the guard of honour at he ongoing annual training camp for Naval NCC Cadets at La Martiniere College, Lucknow, on Wednesday. (Sourced)

He was received by Captain (Indian Navy) Navendu Saxena, Camp Commandant and CO of 3 UP Naval Unit Lucknow. Upon his arrival, the Group Commander was presented with a spectacular Guard of Honour and Band Performance by the cadets.

The Group Commander inspected the camp site and reviewed the training activities of the cadets including boat pulling, swimming, weapon handling, firing, ship modeling and parade training. An impressive cultural display was organised at the Spence Hall in honour of the Group Commander.

During his address, he lauded the efforts and enthusiasm shown by cadets and complimented their high standards of training. He exhorted the cadets to develop qualities of discipline along with leadership, adventure and enterprise.

He said NCC camps are a great opportunity for cadets to hone their personal and professional skills. He encouraged them to join the armed forces and serve the nation. During his interaction with the Training Team, he commended the efforts of the Naval Instructors, ANOs and civilian staff of the unit for imparting excellent professional training to the cadets.

Brigadier Punetha thanked all the civilian and military organisations for their help in the conduct of the Annual Naval Training Camp. He expressed his special gratitude to the principal of La Martiniere, Lucknow Police, HQ Central Command, CMO office and SDRF, who provided all the necessary support for conduct of the training camp on such a large scale.

Captain Saxena said that the visit of the Group Commander to the camp site will be a great source of inspiration and motivation for the cadets. He also informed that the training camp will continue till the campfire and award ceremony on May 20.