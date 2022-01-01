Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BSP expels four in Kheri for anti-party activities
lucknow news

BSP expels four in Kheri for anti-party activities

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled four of its senior leaders, including two former district unit presidents, on Saturday
Published on Jan 01, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expelled four of its senior leaders, including two former district unit presidents, on Saturday.

Confirming the action, BSP Lakhimpur Kheri district unit president Ajay Chaudhary said, “Former district presidents Uma Shankar Gautam and Pramod Chaudhary, Dinesh Pradhan of Mitauli and senior leader Mohan Bajpai have been expelled from the party on charges of anti-party activities.”

Chaudhary said the party leadership had received complaints of anti-party activities against these leaders. He added that after verifying the complaints, the party leadership decided to expel these leaders.

