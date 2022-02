BSP fields Muslim candidate against former minister SP Maurya

LUCKNOW The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded a Muslim candidate against BJP rebel and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting the UP assembly election from Fazilnagar seat in Kushinagar on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

BSP national general secretary Mewalal Gautam on Friday announced Ilyas Ansari as the party candidate from the Fazilnagar seat. Ansari was president of Kushinagar district unit of the SP and member of the SP state executive committee. Along with the Muslim community, he enjoys influence among the other backward classes (OBC) in the district. After denial of ticket, Ansari rebelled and joined the BSP. Earlier, the BSP had announced Santosh Tiwari as party candidate from the seat.

The BSP also fielded former minister in Samajwadi Party (SP) government, Shadab Fatima, as party candidate from the Zahoorabad assembly seat in Ghazipur district against Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is contesting assembly election in alliance with the SP.

To recall, BSP has fielded Muslim candidates against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban seat and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Kaushambi’s Sirathu seat.

Another SP rebel, Subhash Yadav, has been given ticket from Bairiya seat in Ballia while BJP rebel Suresh Kumar Tiwari has been given ticket from Rudrapur seat in Deoria. Sudhir Singh, known for muscle power, has been fielded from Sahjanwa Assembly seat in Gorakhpur district, Nisar Ahmed has been given ticket from Khadda assembly seat, Sanjay Gupta has been fielded from Tamkuhiraj seat against UP Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’.

The BSP has also fielded Dhirendra Pratap Singh from Siswa seat in Maharajganj district and Bhuwan Pratap Singh from Tulsipur seat in Balrampur district.