BSP gearing up to contest UP polls with full might: Mishra

PRAYAGRAJ: National general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Satish Chandra Mishra said on Friday that the party was gearing up to contest the coming assembly elections in the state with its full might. He said that for the reserved seats of Prayagraj division, the party was also busy holding small meetings with leaders and workers of these constituencies. Mishra was in Prayagraj to participate in the divisional-level convention of the BSP at Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan in Alopibagh. UP has 86 reserved seats, with 84 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and two for Scheduled Tribes (STs). In Prayagraj, three out of the 12 assembly constituencies, including Koraon, Bara and Soraon, are reserved for SC. Addressing party workers, Mishra said that people were very enthusiastic about the BSP as they had seen the quality of governance when the party was in power in the state. People still recalled the development works as well as the law and order situation that prevailed in UP when BSP president Mayawati was the chief minister. The jobs offered to the youth were still fresh in the memory of the people and they were strongly standing behind the BSP, he said. “The BSP will surely form the government in the state this time. People are fed up of the Yogi Adityanath government and every section of the society is angry with the BJP as it has dragged the state into darkness,” he claimed. Coming down hard on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Mishra said that the poor state of affairs in UP during the SP regime was known to all. “This time the BSP is moving ahead taking everyone with it, on the principle of “Bahujan Sukhaya Bahujan Hitaya” (public welfare lies in the happiness of the masses).” On the Allahabad high court requesting PM Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to consider postponement of UP elections for 1 or 2 months considering rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on it. “This is the Election Commission of India’s prerogative,” he said. Mishra, however, did point out that the high court had simply given an advice and not issued any order in this regard. He also refrained from commenting on the state government decision of re-imposing night curfew and restrictions on gatherings at marriage and other functions in view of the re-emergence of pandemic threat.

