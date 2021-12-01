BSP leader says farm laws will be back after UP polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws was only till the UP polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These three farm laws would be reintroduced once the UP polls are over,” Satish Chandra Mishra said at a party workers’ meeting in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. He also used the occasion to appeal to the people to vote for Dashrath Lal Pasi, Neetu Kannaujia and Atul Dwivedi, the party candidates from the Khaga, Manjhanpur and the Chayal assembly constituencies.

“More than 700 farmers lost their lives in the over a year-long agitation and this government and its party leaders kept on calling the farmers terrorists and criminals. To date, families of those 700 plus farmers have neither been given any compensation nor the deceased farmers’ kin been considered for jobs,” Mishra said.

(The government has said there is no record of any farmer having died during the protests).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSP leader claimed that contrary to expectations, the government at the Centre had no plans to enact a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for its produce.

“No law is going to be enacted on MSP for if that happened the government won’t be able to loot the farmers,” he said.

The BSP leader said Kaushambi district was formed when BSP chief Mayawati was in power and said that today the district has developed due to that decision by the BSP government.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh was most unsafe for women, the BSP leader also hit out at the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Reacting to Mishra’s remarks, UP BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava said, “This is expected posturing from a frustrated opposition which has seen the writing on the wall and is thus getting desperate.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}