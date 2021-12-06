BSP plans State-wide events to observe Ambedkar’s death anniversary

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Monday, decided to mobilise the party cadre for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election by organising programmes to observe the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in all the 75 districts.

In a press statement, the BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said that the party chief Mayawati has granted permission to the party office bearers to organise programmes to pay tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary in all the districts. BSP chief will pay tribute to Ambedkar in a programme organised in the party’s state unit office on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Mayawati condemned the lathi charge on the youths, who had organised a candle march to register their protest over the delay in the old and pending case of recruitment of 69,000 teachers.

The government should immediately consider their legitimate demands sympathetically, this is the demand of the BSP, she said.

In a separate statement, Satish Chandra Mishra said, instead of giving jobs to the youths the BJP government is committing atrocities on them. The candidates who appeared in the various recruitment tests conducted by the state government are waiting for the results and appointment letters. The question paper of the Teachers Eligibility Test was leaked. The future of the candidates is uncertain, he said.

BSP holds meeting with Brahmin community

A meeting of the Brahmin community from various reserved assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh was held under the chairmanship of the BSP national general secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra in the state unit office on Sunday. The BSP will organise public meetings in all the divisions of the state under the chairmanship of Mishra from December 8.

In another development, the founding member of Azad Samaj Party and district unit president of Bhim Army Ashish Bharti and other members of the Bhim Army, including Rajani Gautam and Dinesh Deshmukh, joined BSP. The national president of Adarsh Sangram Party, Gautam Bharti and national vice–president Padhawati announced support to the BSP in the 2022 assembly election.