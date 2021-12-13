BSP to field candidates on 20 assembly seats in Punjab

LUCKNOW The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), along with alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), will soon launch the campaign for the Punjab assembly elections.

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra began his three-day visit to the poll-bound Punjab on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he will participate in the foundation day programme of SAD organized in Moga. Later, he will discuss the election strategy with top SAD leaders, including former chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Mishra said on Wednesday he will meet BSP office-bearers and workers in Chandigarh. After that, he will attend a meeting of BSP-SAD candidates for the 2022 Assembly election and other leaders.

The BSP has decided to field candidates on 20 assembly seats while SAD will contest on 97 seats. BSP Punjab unit president Jasvir Singh Garhi, in a press statement on Monday, said the party has finalized candidates on 17 seats while candidates on remaining three seats will be announced soon.

BSP chief Mayawati had reviewed preparations for the election in a series of meetings in Lucknow.

Mayawati said the BSP- SAD alliance will free Punjab “from the misrule of the Congress party with victory in the 2022 assembly election.”

“Party workers should work with honesty and make all-out efforts for the victory of the BSP- SAD alliance on each seat. We have to ensure that BSP-SAD forms a popular government in Punjab that works for the welfare of the masses and development of the state,” she said.

Terming the Congress government in Punjab as corrupt, Mayawati said: “This government failed on all fronts. The people of Punjab wish to get free from the misrule of the Congress government. People’s welfare has been overlooked due to tussle among Congress leaders. The BSP and SAD workers should forget their differences to ensure victory of the alliance,” she emphasised.