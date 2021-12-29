Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSP would protect ‘sanatan dharma’ : Mishra

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said if voted to power, the party would open all the Sanskrit institutions closed under the BJP government to promote and propagate ‘sanatana dharma’.
BSP national general secretary SC Mishra addressing a public meeting in Khajani area of Gorakhpur district on Tuesday. (Sourced)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said on Tuesday that if voted to power, the BSP would protect ‘sanatana dharma’. It would open all the Sanskrit institutions closed under the BJP government to promote and propagate ‘sanatana dharma’, he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Khajani reserved assembly constituency in Gorakhpur district, Mishra said there was pact between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party to stop the BSP from coming to power in the 2022 assembly election. The BJP and SP leaders were aware of the fact that BSP chief Mayawati would take action against those who indulged in lawlessness and corruption when both the parties were power. But the people had made up their mind to make Mayawati next chief minister of UP, he said.

That the BJP government had failed to control crime could be gauged from the fact that policemen killed a trader in a hotel. Instead of taking action against the culprits, senior police officers threatened the family members of the victim, he said.

Mishra said to bring crowd in the rallies, the BJP was misusing the government machinery whereas the SP had promised tickets to several candidates on a seat. Instead of distributing smartphones and tablets during the pandemic, the BJP government was distributing the gadgets when elections were close. This clearly showed that the BJP was not interested in giving jobs to the youths but to get their votes, he said.

