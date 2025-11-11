BSV fee structure parity: Foreign students to now pay only as much as Indian students

International students at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya will be required to pay fees at par with Indian students from the next session onwards. This was one of the proposals at the executive council meeting of the university which received a nod on Tuesday. Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

“The step has been taken to promote the education of Indian art and culture at the global level. After the approval the tuition fee, examination fee, hostel fee and other fees for degree/diploma programmes of foreign students will be at par with Indian students,” said BSV vice-chancellor prof Mandavi Singh.

While the BPA fee per semester for Indian students is ₹6,000 it is ₹12,000 for international students. Similarly, the MPA fee for Indian students was ₹6,700 per semester, while international students were required to pay ₹13,400.

Indian students used to pay ₹800 and ₹1,200 as examination fee for BPA and MPA courses, respectively, while foreign students used to pay ₹1,600 and ₹2,400 as examination fee per semester, respectively.

Besides, the council also approved the proposal to publish advertisements for recruitment to the vacant posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor under the academic category in the university. Several posts had been lying vacant in the university for quite some time and the proposal will add in ensuring quality education to students.

The council also approved the proposal for granting permission to the International Buddhist Research Institute - a constituent of the University, to begin postgraduate courses in Buddhist Studies, Pali and Ancient Indian History.

It also approved the centenary celebrations of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya on December 18, 19 and 20. The proposed programmes include international conferences, workshops, film screenings, grand exhibitions, and various cultural and educational events.