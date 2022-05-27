Budgetary allocation for medical colleges, more MBBS, PG seats in UP budget

The state government on Thursday proposed ₹500 crore in the budget for more MBBS and PG seats in the state. This was a promise that the Bharatiya Janata Party made in its election manifesto for the 2022 assembly polls.

A sum of ₹2,100 crore has been proposed for new medical colleges in 14 districts while ₹113 crore have been proposed for setting up Ayush University in Gorakhpur. Another ₹25 crore have been proposed for new nursing colleges, ₹100.45 crore for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, which is coming up in Lucknow. Provision has also been made for starting medical colleges in 16 unserved districts.

New medical colleges will be established in 14 districts including Bijnor, Kushinagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Lalitpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chandauli, Bulandshahr, Sonbhadra, Pilibhit, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Amethi.

“New colleges will not only help increase number of doctors but also make treatment accessible for those living in these districts,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“The government aims for at least one medical college in each district. At present there are 65 medical colleges, including 35 government and 30 in private sector. In all 45 districts have medical colleges and in 14 districts colleges are under construction,” the FM said in his budget speech.

An amount of ₹50 crore has been proposed for running of autonomous state medical colleges while ₹50 crore have been proposed for Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme.