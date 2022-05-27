Budgetary allocation for medical colleges, more MBBS, PG seats in UP budget
The state government on Thursday proposed ₹500 crore in the budget for more MBBS and PG seats in the state. This was a promise that the Bharatiya Janata Party made in its election manifesto for the 2022 assembly polls.
A sum of ₹2,100 crore has been proposed for new medical colleges in 14 districts while ₹113 crore have been proposed for setting up Ayush University in Gorakhpur. Another ₹25 crore have been proposed for new nursing colleges, ₹100.45 crore for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, which is coming up in Lucknow. Provision has also been made for starting medical colleges in 16 unserved districts.
New medical colleges will be established in 14 districts including Bijnor, Kushinagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Lalitpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chandauli, Bulandshahr, Sonbhadra, Pilibhit, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Amethi.
“New colleges will not only help increase number of doctors but also make treatment accessible for those living in these districts,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
“The government aims for at least one medical college in each district. At present there are 65 medical colleges, including 35 government and 30 in private sector. In all 45 districts have medical colleges and in 14 districts colleges are under construction,” the FM said in his budget speech.
An amount of ₹50 crore has been proposed for running of autonomous state medical colleges while ₹50 crore have been proposed for Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme.
-
40 hectares around Asola’s Neeli Jheel to be redeveloped for visitors
New Delhi: Neeli Jheel in the heart of the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary will see considerable change in the next four months as the Delhi environment minister's office on Thursday approved a redevelopment plan for 40 hectares of area around the 5.16-hectare lake, officials said. Officials of the forest department said the area will be developed to promote eco-tourism and bird watching.
-
Gurugram: DTCP seeks restraint on payments to Mahira Group projects
In a major relief to homebuyers who have invested in housing projects of Mahira Infratech and complained of being pressurised to pay instalment of their dues despite the real estate firm being blacklisted, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it has recommended that the builder be restricted from demanding payments till the matter is resolved.
-
Survey for hiking circle rates in Ghaziabad underway for the first time since 2016
The Ghaziabad district administration has initiated a survey to mark real estate trends in the market in order to assess new circle rates for properties across the district. Officials said that there has been no major revision in circle rates since 2016, and it is likely that the rates may increase this year, but the final decision will be taken by the district collector and the state administration.
-
Warehouse gutted near near Sector 17/18 in Gurugram, no injuries reported
A scrap warehouse near Sector 17/18 dividing road caught fire around 10.30am on Thursday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, said the fire department officials. According to the officials, six fire tenders deployed there doused the blaze around 12.15pm. The scrap warehouse is located less than a kilometre from Iffco Chowk.
-
Gurugram’s Vipul Lavanya residents finally get back their road after authorities intervene
After almost six months, residents of Vipul Lavanya in Sector 81 finally got access to the 24m internal sector road, which was blocked by a developer to construct an affordable housing project. An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday demolished the barricades set up by the developer in December last year to block access to the road. Vipul Lavanya condominium has around 500 families.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics