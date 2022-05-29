Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Budgetary allocations to help SGPGIMS boost its efficiency
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has got an allocation of 766 crore in the 2022-23 UP budget
Officials said the institute was very pleased with the budgetary allocation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 crore for the installation of advanced hi-tech machines at SGPGIMS. (File pic)
Published on May 29, 2022 09:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has opened its purse in the recent budget to help enhance the efficiency of super specialty institutes like Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

The premier medical institute has got an allocation of 766 crore in the 2022-23 state budget presented by finance minister Suresh Khanna, said an official of the institute adding that the budget for medical work has also increased.

The official, who didn’t wanted to be named, said the institute was very pleased with the allocation of 45 crore for the installation of advanced hi-tech machines at SGPGI.

Similarly, a provision of 22.45 crore has been made for machines and equipment in the cancer centre. Around 2 crore has been kept for free medical treatment of BPL, Antyodaya, homeless and poor patients.

A budget of 14.80 crore has been given to Centre of Bio Medical Research (CBMR).

The CBMR set up on the PGI premises is tasked with carrying out important researches in the medical field.

The state government has given a budget of 58 crore to the Cancer Institute at Chak Gajaria. In this, 28.04 crore has been received in salary head and 30 crore in non-salary head.

The official added that with the help of last year’s budget construction work of buildings like emergency medicine, kidney transplantation center, nephrology and urology department in SGPGIMS has been completed.

These departments would soon start working from the new buildings and more beds would be available for admission of patients, the official added.

