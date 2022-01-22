Bullet-riddled body of real estate agent found in Lucknow

Bullet-riddled body of a 32-year-old real estate agent, who was missing since Friday evening, was found in an abandoned plot under Para police station limits here on Saturday morning, said police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kakori, Ashutosh Kumar said Sandip Pal’s body was found in the plot behind plywood factory at Salempur Pataura village of Para. He said some locals informed the police after spotting the body at around 9 am. The victim’s motorcycle was found nearly 500 meters from the spot, he added.

He said the initial examination of the body revealed a bullet wound near the stomach but the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after getting the post mortem report.

He said the victim’s body was identified by his brother Vikram Pal who lodge an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 201 for concealment of crime at Para police station. The ACP said the complainant has raised suspicion on some friends of the victim.

The complainant had mentioned in the FIR that Sandeep left his house along with one Manish Gautam after getting a call from their common friend Akash Gautam. He said they had gone to celebrate Akash’s birthday and did not return since then.

The ACP said some suspects have been taken into custody and were quizzed. He said the case will be worked out and the culprits will be arrested soon.