'Can be killed...': After release, SP’s Azam Khan says was threatened in jail

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was released from the Sitapur jail last Friday, has alleged that he received several threats inside the prison.

“When an inspector can threaten in jail that you should go underground, you have several cases against you and that you can be killed in an encounter, then it is difficult to say what my journey has been - amid such dangers,” news agency ANI quoted Khan as saying.

Khan was released from the Sitapur jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a cheating case. The senior SP leader had been under judicial custody in several cases for the last 27 months.

On Sunday, Khan also visited the Rampur district jail to meet his close aide Guddu Massod who has been lodged there in a case of forgery.

Khan met other inmates as well.

Earlier, Khan and socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav had skipped the Samajwadi Party MLAs' meeting ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session which began on Monday.

Even though Khan said he could not attend the meeting due to health reasons, people close to the veteran leader had accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring him and the Muslim community, sparking speculation of a rift in the party, news agency PTI reported.

However, on being asked if he would end his resentment, Khan told reporters, “I am getting this information about the resentment only from you. I don't understand any reason.”

"I am a man without any base, so where will the basis for resentment come from? I am a poor person now and live in a bylane. I am a poor person who lives in such a congested lane that not even a single four-wheeler could enter it," Khan added.

