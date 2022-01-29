Candidates for fourth phase UP poll: Mayawati plays social engineering card

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati applied the social engineering formula in the selection of candidates for the fourth phase election in 60 assembly constituencies in nine districts of central Uttar Pradesh.

The BSP chief announced party candidates for 53 assembly seats on Friday, giving tickets to 14 candidates of Dalit communities, 11 of other backward castes (OBCs), 13 of upper castes and 15 Muslim candidates. The candidates on the remaining seven seats will be announced later. The polling on the 60 seats that have a large chunk of upper caste, Dalit and backward community voters, will be held on February 23. Earlier, riding on the social engineering formula, the BSP formed government in the 2007 assembly elections.

In the 2017 assembly elections, out of the 60 seats the BSP bagged merely one - Purwa in Unnao district, while it was runner-up on 16 seats. The lone winner from Purwa assembly seat Anil Singh has defected to the BJP.

The BSP also announced candidates for nine assembly seats located in Lucknow district. It has fielded four Muslim candidates: Salauddin Siddiqui from Bakshi- Ka Talab, Mohammad Jalish Khan from Sarojni Nagar, Kayam Raza Khan from Lucknow West and Mohammad Sarwar Mallick from Lucknow North. The Dalit candidates on the two reserved seats include Jagdish Rawat from Malihabad and Devendra Kumar Saroj from Mohanlalganj.

The BSP has given ticket to three upper caste candidates- Ashish Kumar Sinha from Lucknow East, Ashish Chandra Sriavastava from Lucknow Central and Anil Pandey from Lucknow Cantt seat. Former minister Nakul Dubey who was runner-up in Bakshi Ka Talab will not contest the assembly election. Dubey has been entrusted with the task to mobilize the upper caste- Brahmin community in various districts.

On majority of the assembly seats, Mayawati has fielded new candidates, some of them contesting assembly election for the first time. She has also fielded candidates who had earlier contested election on the BSP ticket, including former minister Aneesh Khan alias Phool Babu from Bisalpur in Pilibhit district, Meesam Ammar Rizvi from Mahmoodabad in Sitapur district, Abdul Mannan from Sandila in Hardoi district and Gayacharan Dinkar from Naraini in Banda district.

Later, in a tweet Mayawati alleged that there was a deal between the ruling BJP and the SP. The way religion and caste politics were dominating the UP-assembly elections, as evident from media news, it seemed that all this was happening only under an internal agreement between the SP and the BJP. The BJP and SP leaders were trying to polarize the election between Hindus and Muslims. They were also trying to give caste colour to the election and the people should remain alert, she said.

