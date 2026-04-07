Canopies, walls, facelift: UP’s ₹403-crore Ambedkar statue drive to woo Dalits

In a push for its Dalit outreach in the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install canopies over statues of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, construct boundary walls, and undertake large-scale beautification of sites where such statues are installed across the state. The UP cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to beautify statue sites and enhance their security across all constituencies. (For representation)

The state government has also announced the launch of the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme to develop areas around these statues and ensure their protection.

Under the scheme, 10 monuments will be developed in each of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies at a cost of ₹10 lakh per monument, taking the total expenditure to ₹403 crore.

The UP cabinet, at a meeting held on Tuesday, approved the proposal to beautify statue sites and enhance their security across all constituencies.

After the meeting, minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, scheduled caste and tribal welfare, Asim Arun said the initiative would cover not only Ambedkar statues but also those of social reformers such as Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotiba Phule and Valmiki.

“In the first phase, extensive beautification work will be carried out on statues installed in public places,” he said.

Highlighting the need for the project, Arun noted that many statues in the state currently lack boundary walls, leaving them vulnerable to weather damage, encroachment and neglect. “The absence of proper protection and upkeep also compromises their dignity and visual appeal,” he said.

The scheme will cover statues installed till December 31, 2025. Along with improving security, it aims to preserve cultural and historical heritage, make sites more informative for the public, and generate employment, he added.

The move underscores the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to consolidate Dalit support ahead of the 2027 polls. Dalit icons have been placed at the centre of the party’s outreach on social justice and assertion. The party has planned series of programmes across the state on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar on April 14.

Opposition parties are also stepping up their outreach.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced programmes at the sector and village levels across the state to mark Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. It plans to push its ‘Swabhimaan Samman Samaroh’ initiative to strengthen its connect with Dalit communities. Riding on its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, the party aims to consolidate its gains after its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has announced a show of strength on April 14, with party workers from across the state set to assemble at the Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow. Facing declining electoral returns in recent years, the BSP is seeking to reassert its traditional Dalit base.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has also drawn up a statewide outreach plan covering all 75 districts to connect with Dalit voters on the occasion.

Political observer SK Srivastava said Dalits constitute nearly 20% of Uttar Pradesh’s electorate and play a decisive role in over 126 assembly constituencies.

After the Congress lost its hold over Dalits, the BSP made significant inroads, leading to four terms of power under Mayawati, he said.

He added that the BJP secured strong Dalit support in the 2017 assembly elections and retained it in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2022 assembly polls.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the SP-Congress alliance won 43 seats, indicating a shift of a significant section of Dalit voters towards the alliance, Srivastava noted.

With the 2027 assembly election approaching, the contest for Dalit votes has intensified. The BJP, SP, BSP and Congress are mobilising their resources to win the Dalit support by organising events to mark the birth and death anniversaries of the Dalit icons, he added.