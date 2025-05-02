Car parked in Lucknow, but traffic challans issued from Haryana!

LUCKNOW A Lucknow-based bank employee was stunned when he received information about challans worth ₹48,000 issued by the Haryana traffic police against his car, which according to him, never left its parking spot outside his home in the state capital’s Ahimamau area of Sushant Golf City. Over past two and a half months, eight challans from different locations in Haryana were issued against the car for violations, including speeding and non-compliance with pollution norms. (Pic for representation)

Navneet Tripathi, assistant manager at a bank, suspects that the number plate of the vehicle was cloned and used on a similar-looking car that is flouting traffic rules in Haryana.

The vehicle, registered in the name of his father, Suresh Chandra Tripathi, is usually parked at the family’s residence. However, over the past two and a half months, eight challans from different locations in Haryana were issued against it for violations, including speeding and non-compliance with pollution norms.

Navneet said he was shocked to receive multiple messages from the transport department informing him about fines for offences allegedly committed in cities like Sonipat, Panipat and Kurukshetra - all nearly 500 km away from Lucknow. He lodged a complaint in this regard with the local police.

SHO, Golf City, Anjani Kumar Mishra confirmed that an FIR was registered and a detailed investigation is underway. Police are examining CCTV footages and coordinating with Haryana authorities to verify the misuse of the registration number, he said.

“We were surprised because the car never left our home. It is mostly parked outside our house, and yet violations are being reported from another state,” Tripathi told media.