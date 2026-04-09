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Car with 12 challans ploughs into 2 pedestrians in Lucknow

Amar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Vibhuti Khand police station, said a case has been registered under sections 125(B) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life and rash driving. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the driver,” he said.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A car with a history of around 12 traffic challans for overspeeding and violations allegedly struck two pedestrians outside a government office in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand area on Monday, critically injuring both. The incident remained unnoticed until CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media, prompting police to register an FIR on Tuesday. Both victims remain hospitalised in critical condition.

Representational image (Sourced)

The collision occurred at 10:35 am outside the BSNL office in Vishesh Khand. It remained unnoticed until CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media, prompting police to register an FIR on Tuesday.

Amar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Vibhuti Khand police station, said a case has been registered under sections 125(B) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life and rash driving. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the driver,” he said.

According to a complaint by Sharad Kumar Shukla of Kanpur, his son Abhinav Shukla and colleague Prateek Sharma were walking near Rail Vihar Tiraha when a blue car, allegedly driven at high speed in a rash manner, hit them with force.

CCTV footage shows the car hitting both men at high speed with one briefly landing on the bonnet before the driver sped away. Abhinav remains unconscious in critical condition. Prateek suffered multiple fractures including injuries to his leg, skull and ribs. Both are undergoing ICU treatment.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Car with 12 challans ploughs into 2 pedestrians in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Car with 12 challans ploughs into 2 pedestrians in Lucknow
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