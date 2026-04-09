Car with 12 challans ploughs into 2 pedestrians in Lucknow

A car with a history of around 12 traffic challans for overspeeding and violations allegedly struck two pedestrians outside a government office in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand area on Monday, critically injuring both. The incident remained unnoticed until CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media, prompting police to register an FIR on Tuesday. Both victims remain hospitalised in critical condition. Representational image (Sourced)

The collision occurred at 10:35 am outside the BSNL office in Vishesh Khand. It remained unnoticed until CCTV footage of the crash surfaced on social media, prompting police to register an FIR on Tuesday.

Amar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Vibhuti Khand police station, said a case has been registered under sections 125(B) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life and rash driving. “Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the driver,” he said.

According to a complaint by Sharad Kumar Shukla of Kanpur, his son Abhinav Shukla and colleague Prateek Sharma were walking near Rail Vihar Tiraha when a blue car, allegedly driven at high speed in a rash manner, hit them with force.

CCTV footage shows the car hitting both men at high speed with one briefly landing on the bonnet before the driver sped away. Abhinav remains unconscious in critical condition. Prateek suffered multiple fractures including injuries to his leg, skull and ribs. Both are undergoing ICU treatment.

Police scrutiny revealed the vehicle had around 12 challans linked to repeated overspeeding and violations.

Family members and local residents alleged the car was driven by Sanskar Agarwal, who abandoned the vehicle after the crash. They claimed the vehicle is registered in the name of Ashok Agarwal, a resident of Lalkuan. However, police have not officially confirmed the driver’s identity or ownership details. Investigation is ongoing.

Pic cap: A screengrab of the cctv footage showing a car hitting the pedestrian