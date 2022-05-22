Case against ex-MP Atiq Ahmad for illegal construction in Prayagraj

Dhumanganj police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mafioso-turned–former Phulpur MP Atiq Ahmad and unidentified persons for allegedly undertaking illegal construction on their ancestral land without permission. The case was registered on the complaint of Prayagraj Development Authority officials on Sunday.

In his complaint, PDA official BN Singh alleged that a boundary wall and two tin shades were constructed at Atiq’s residence at Chakia without any permission. The construction was demolished on March 28, 2022. As the construction was done without any permission by PDA, a case should be lodged against him, the complaint said.

Atiq’s ancestral house at Chakia was demolished by a PDA team in September 2020 as it was constructed without approval of any map by PDA officials.

Besides Atiq’s ancestral house, many of his buildings, including a cold storage at Sarai Inayat, have also been also razed by PDA and administrative officials during last few years. Moreover, residential buildings owned by his henchmen and associates were also demolished.

