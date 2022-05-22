Case against ex-MP Atiq Ahmad for illegal construction in Prayagraj
Dhumanganj police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mafioso-turned–former Phulpur MP Atiq Ahmad and unidentified persons for allegedly undertaking illegal construction on their ancestral land without permission. The case was registered on the complaint of Prayagraj Development Authority officials on Sunday.
In his complaint, PDA official BN Singh alleged that a boundary wall and two tin shades were constructed at Atiq’s residence at Chakia without any permission. The construction was demolished on March 28, 2022. As the construction was done without any permission by PDA, a case should be lodged against him, the complaint said.
Atiq’s ancestral house at Chakia was demolished by a PDA team in September 2020 as it was constructed without approval of any map by PDA officials.
Besides Atiq’s ancestral house, many of his buildings, including a cold storage at Sarai Inayat, have also been also razed by PDA and administrative officials during last few years. Moreover, residential buildings owned by his henchmen and associates were also demolished.
-
As mercury soars, protests over power cuts increase in Lucknow
Lucknow Irked with prolonged power cuts at night amid sweltering heat, irate residents have given vent to their anger at six substations in the state capital during the past one month. At some substations, police had to intervene to maintain peace. After disruption of power supply in Bangla Bazar at 10.15 pm on Friday night, residents kept on waiting for restoration till 3.30 am Saturday.
-
‘No order for surrender, cancellation of ration cards in U.P.’
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order had been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state. It also said that recovery orders too had not been issued—neither by the government nor by the concerning department. Sorabh Babu further clarified that the eligibility/ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide GO dated October 07, 2014 and no new changes had been made since then.
-
We have expectations of justice from court: Mufti-e-Banaras
Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, has said, “We have expectations of justice from the court.” Nomani was chairing a meeting of the committee's members and prominent citizens, in Bunkar Colony, on Sunday, when he made the comment. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city. The committee's advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Tauheed Ahmad threw light on legal points.
-
Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations
Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy. The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators. Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.
-
Teachers’ recruitment: UPSESSB to undertake double verification of vacant posts
In a first, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will undertake a double verification of vacant posts in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state before initiating a new teachers' recruitment drive to fill them, say officials aware of the decision. The decision to undertake a second verification of the posts was conveyed to the officials concerned in a meeting held at the government level on May 19.
