Case seeking daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal will not be withdrawn: Four petitioners
Four of the five women petitioners in the case seeking daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on Sunday said they would not withdraw the case.
They made their stand clear after Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Vishen, whose organisation had backed the original plea by the five women, on Sunday morning said the case would be withdrawn on Monday.
After the announcement started doing the rounds on social media, the four women — Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu, Lakshmi Devi and Rekha Pathak — appeared before the media in Varanasi and said that the case would not be withdrawn and they will continue the legal battle.
Manju Vyas said, “The case will not be withdrawn under any circumstances. We will continue our legal battle.”
The fifth petitioner Rakhi Singh was not present at the media interaction held by the four others.
The Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh, the body backing the case, on Saturday dissolved the legal advisory committee and shared the information on its letterhead.
Under the leadership of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Vishen, five women, including Rakhi Singh, had filed a petition in August 2021, seeking permission for regular darshan and worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.
On April 8, 2022, the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar appointed Ajai Kumar as the advocate commissioner. On April 26, the court ordered a survey and videography of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. The court asked the advocate commissioner to present a detailed report before it on May 10.
On Friday, advocate commissioner Kumar started the survey, but could not conduct it on Saturday as advocates of Anzuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, didn’t allow the survey team to enter the Gyanvapi mosque premises.
On the other hand, the petitioners’ advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said that none of the petitioners contacted him (for withdrawing the case). So, he was not aware of it, he said.
Chaturvedi said that there are five plaintiffs in the case. Even if a person withdraws for any reason, the case still stands, he said. The case continues until all the plaintiffs withdraw the case, he added.
Despite repeated attempts to contact him, Jitendra Singh Vishen was not available for comment.
-
FIR against Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke in Jodhpur for ‘misleading tweet’
The Jodhpur Police on Sunday booked Sudarshan News channel director Ramdas Chavhanke for a “misleading” tweet that the police concluded could disturb communal harmony. The Jodhpur Police announced on Sunday on Twitter that action has been taken against Ramdas Chavhanke for a viral post that he had put out and asked people not to circulate any photos or videos that raise communal tension. The case has been registered at Udai Mandir police station, police said.
-
50-year-old mistaken for his son, killed in Shirur; teenager held
A 19-year-old was arrested by Pune rural police for killing a 50-year-old man while a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere was asleep at his residence in Shirur after mistaking him for his son. The incident took place on Friday (May 6) morning. The deceased was identified as a resident of Babhulsar area of Shirur, Jalinder Dhere. Thevurkar was identified as Nikhil Thevurkar, according to the police. Thevurkar as well as Dhere's son, Utkarsh Dhere have a criminal record of body offences.
-
Process to hand over land at Salim Ali Park yet to begin
PUNE Three months after Maharashtra's minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray asked for land to be acquired by the forest department at the Salim Ali Biodiversity Park, the process is yet to commence. One part of the land is under a private dispute. “The activists are demanding both the areas to be handed over to the forest department for the preservation of biodiversity but no decision has been taken yet on the issue,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner (estate) at PMC, who coordinates the issue.
-
Only 60 CNG pumps for 2 lakh vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for at least 1.5 hours
PUNE Every day, Sumit Kamathe has to wait in a long queue for more than half-an-hour to fill up CNG gas in his car. Kamathe is not alone for there are only 60 CNG pumps in Pune catering to around 2 lakh CNG cars, making refueling of CNG vehicles an arduous and time-taking task for owners. Meanwhile, people are increasingly purchasing CNG vehicles over the past few months due to the hike in fuel prices.
-
Haphazard parking by zoo visitors, traffic congestion irks commuters at Katraj
PUNE Visitors to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, are parking their vehicles haphazardly causing traffic congestion which continues to irk daily commuters. “The current space is turning out to be small with the number of visitors increasing in the summer season. The Pune Municipal Corporation is looking for an alternative space which can be provided to park vehicles,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics