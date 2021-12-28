Cash found in a houseis BJP’s: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW: Amid the slugfest with the Bharatiya Janata Party over the I-T raids and recovery of cash from a perfume trader, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the “tonnes of cash found in a house” was of “the BJP and not SP.”

“Today, as I stand here on one side of the Ganga (in Unnao), the BJP people (PM Modi and CM Yogi) are on the other side of the river. And they lie. Tell us if the cash found in the walls of a house (of a trader in Kanpur and Kannauj) is of the BJP or not. The cash is not of SP, it is of BJP. You all saw (on TV and papers) that in a house (in Kanpur and Kannauj ) huge cash was discovered (by directorate general of GST investigations). There was so much cash that several currency-counting machines were requisitioned and still the counting continues on the fourth day today.”

He said: “This is the biggest cash discovery ever in UP. Take out the call details (of the trader) and it will be proved that the cash is related to the BJP. And the BJP should also tell us, if so much cash was found, then did the demonetisation not fail? If not, how come so much cash was discovered at a BJP person’s house? Baba ji’s (Yogi) government will not survive now. People will uproot it in the 2022 (UP assembly polls”.

Calling the BJP government and its top leaders’ liars, Akhilesh said that recently he heard chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying that lakhs were given jobs and crores got employment under his government. “We are people of ‘puraney khayalat (conventional people) and we still believe that Yogis and Babas do not lie. So now tell me, did any of you get jobs? This government has started distributing smartphones and tablets. Did any of you get them?

Attacking the BJP government over Covid, he said: “This government ran away from its responsibility and left people to die. This government is responsible for the Covid deaths. People did not get medicines, beds, or oxygen. Unnao’s people saw dead bodies floating in the Ganga.”

He said that now change was necessary for the state as there could not be a bigger liar than the BJP. It lied to farmers about doubling their income and to youth about jobs, he said.

Calling the Kanpur Metro a gift by his party’s previous government to the people of Kanpur, he said: “This government continues re-inaugurating already inaugurated projects and re-lays foundation for already founded projects. Kanpur Metro is one more in the series as the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has inaugurated it today in Kanpur. The project was founded by the SP government. Today, I announce that on returning to power, the SP government will extend the Kanpur Metro to Unnao across the Ganga river.”

Akhilesh Yadav also announced on Tuesday that if his party was voted back to power in UP, it would give ₹5 lakh compensation to kin of any cyclist who died in a road accident and also to the kin of anyone killed in a bull attack.

Bicycle is the election symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh made the announcement standing atop the roof of his Vijay Rath (a Bharat Benz bus) in Unnao during his Vijay Rath Yatra in the district, sandwiched between Kanpur and Lucknow.

Akhilesh said that the previous Samajwadi Party government had built bicycle tracks, but the BJP government ruined them. “For safe passage to cyclists, the SP government had built bicycle tracks in Unnao also. But the BJP government ruined them. Cyclists die in road accidents. On coming to power, our government will give ₹5 lakh to the family of any cyclist who dies in a road accident anywhere in the state. Also, the new government will give ₹5 lakh aid to anyone who dies in a bull attack. Just recently, near here, an elderly woman died after a bull attacked her,” he said.

