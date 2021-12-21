Caste census within 3 months if voted to power: Akhilesh Yadav

Agra Samajwadi Party national Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised a caste census within three months if his Samajwadi Party was voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, to give people their rights according to their share in the population.

He alleged that the income tax department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were more of organizational cells for the Bhartiya Janata Party and got active in states going for elections.

Akhilesh was in Mainpuri on Tuesday to begin the eighth phase of his Vijay Yatra and addressed a public meeting on Christian College ground before flagging off the yatra for Etah, where another meet was scheduled.

“We are committed to caste-based census and will get it done within three months of coming to power in Uttar Pradesh so that the deserving can get rights according to their share in population,” said Akhilesh.

Caste-based census has been an issue, specially in UP and Bihar. Recently, Bihar chief minister Nitish Yadav had led a delegation to meet the Prime Minister in Delhi. There is a belief that a caste census would lead to an increase in the quote for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs and educational institutions.

“Once we got into alliance with ‘Chacha ki party’ (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party headed by uncle Shivpal Yadav), there began a series of raids in the state” he said, referring to income tax raids on those close to the SP.

“More such visits would be made by the BJP ‘prakoshth’ (organizational cells) in Delhi. The CBI, ED and income tax department are behaving more like organizations cells of BJP.

They got active in Maharashtra, West Bengal and are now active in UP. However they will not be able to avert the historic defeat of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh as in other states,” said Akhilesh.

‘Samajwadi Party will face all such tactics by BJP,” Akhilesh aid, adding ‘jo dar gaya, so mar gaya’.

“Law and order is at its worst and crimes against women are rising but the UP government only changed the number of Dial 100 service to 112. The six ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ of the BJP are proving a flop and in contrast lakhs are coming on their own to be part of the Samajwadi Party’s Vijay Yatra,” he claimed.

Pleased by the huge turnout of followers in Mainpuri and on way to Etah, the SP president had awkward moments when the media asked him about absence of his ‘chacha’ (uncle) Shivpal Yadav in hs home constituency of Mainpuri. There were expectations of Shivpals presence but he was not there.

“This event is of Samajwadi Party and thus its party leaders and followers are here. We are in alliance with regional parties who organize events of their party in their respective region and I attend them on being invited. I have attended rally organized by the party of Rajbhar, Sanjay Chauhan and by leaders of Mahaan Dal and would do so with the party of uncle (Shivpal Yadav) with which we might have a joint programme in future,” said Akhilesh.

Akhilesh and Shivpal had parted ways and Shivpal Yadav had created a new party named Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party which fought in 2019 parliament election but with no success.