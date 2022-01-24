Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Caste system deep rooted in our society: HC
lucknow news

Caste system deep rooted in our society: HC

Court grants bail to murder accused. Sanni Singh was accused in a murder case as per allegations made in the FIR lodged by Anil Kumar, younger brother of deceased Anis Kumar, who hailed from a schedule caste family
“It is high time for introspection in the larger interest of the country”, observed the Bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi (Pic for representation)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 09:30 PM IST
ByJitendra Sarin

PRAYAGRAJ “Caste system in our society is deep-rooted, we boast ourselves as an educated society but we live our lives with double standards. Even after 75 years of Independence, we are not able to get out with this social menace,” observed the Allahabad high court, while granting bail to a murder accused in connection with an alleged hate crime case.

The Bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi allowed a petition filed by the accused Sanni Singh, and on the evil of caste system and honour killing observed, “It is high time for introspection in the larger interest of the country.”

Sanni Singh (along with 16 others) was accused in a murder case as per allegations made in the FIR lodged by Anil kumar, younger brother of the deceased Anis Kumar, who hailed from the schedule caste community and was a gram panchayat adhikari. He was killed in broad daylight on July 24, .2021 by a group of 17 men (including Sanni Singh) as during his training period, he had developed intimacy with his course-mate, who hailed from the upper caste, and later they got married.



It was further alleged that since the girl’s family could not come to terms with this marriage, they, after hatching the conspiracy, killed Anis Kumar.

The counsel for the applicant argued that other blood relatives of the wife of the deceased had been granted bail and they might have some motive in the commission of offence, but as far as the applicant (Sanni) was concerned, he was not a relative of the woman and had no concerns whatsoever in the murder.

The court perused the statement of the wife of the deceased and noted that she had not even said a single word against the applicant.

Against this backdrop, the court, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, concluded that the petioner had made out a case for bail and allowed the petition.

