CBI arrests RPF inspector, head constable for taking bribe

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an inspector and a head constable, both working in Railway Protection Force (RPF), Northern Railways (NR) in Barabanki, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹63,000 from a complainant on Monday.

According to a press statement released by the CBI, a case was registered against the accused. According to the complainant, inspector Akhilesh Yadav and head constable Ashutosh Tripathi demanded bribes on the unloading of rakes, related to his work of unloading fertilizer, cement rakes, etc. at the Railway Mal Godown, NR, Barabanki, at the rate of ₹3000 per full rake and ₹1500 per half rake.

Additionally, it was alleged that the accused threatened the complainant to book him in a fake case and would not allow him to work at the said Mal Godown if he did not pay the bribe.

Furthermore, it was alleged that the complainant had unloaded a total of 23 rakes (which included 19 full and 4 half) in November 2021 and the accused demanded a bribe amount of a total of ₹63,000. In addition, the other accused also allegedly demanded ₹500 per rake.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹63,000/- from the complainant. Both accused were searched on their respective premises, including in Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh). The police recovered cash amounting to ₹5.46 lakh (approximately) and incriminating documents from the premises of Inspector, RPF.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the competent court and remanded to Judicial Custody.