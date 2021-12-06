Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CBI arrests RPF inspector, head constable for taking bribe
lucknow news

CBI arrests RPF inspector, head constable for taking bribe

There was a case filed against the accused. The complainant alleges that inspector Akhilesh Yadav and head constable Ashutosh Tripathi demanded bribes for the unloading of rakes at the Railway Mal Godown, NR, Barabanki, at a rate of ₹3000 per full rake and ₹1500 per half rake.
The CBI arrested RPF inspector and head constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Northern Railways (NR) in Barabanki for taking bribe. (For representation purpose)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an inspector and a head constable, both working in Railway Protection Force (RPF), Northern Railways (NR) in Barabanki, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 63,000 from a complainant on Monday.

According to a press statement released by the CBI, a case was registered against the accused. According to the complainant, inspector Akhilesh Yadav and head constable Ashutosh Tripathi demanded bribes on the unloading of rakes, related to his work of unloading fertilizer, cement rakes, etc. at the Railway Mal Godown, NR, Barabanki, at the rate of 3000 per full rake and 1500 per half rake.

Additionally, it was alleged that the accused threatened the complainant to book him in a fake case and would not allow him to work at the said Mal Godown if he did not pay the bribe.

Furthermore, it was alleged that the complainant had unloaded a total of 23 rakes (which included 19 full and 4 half) in November 2021 and the accused demanded a bribe amount of a total of 63,000. In addition, the other accused also allegedly demanded 500 per rake.

RELATED STORIES

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of 63,000/- from the complainant. Both accused were searched on their respective premises, including in Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh). The police recovered cash amounting to 5.46 lakh (approximately) and incriminating documents from the premises of Inspector, RPF.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the competent court and remanded to Judicial Custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP