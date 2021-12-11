Centre asks UP govt to ensure discoms begin power tariff revision process immediately

The Centre has asked the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to ensure that discoms (distribution companies) begin the process of the power tariff revision for the financial year (FY) 2022-23 immediately.

Such a step is necessary if the discoms do not want to miss out on being a part of the already launched reform-based result-linked Revamped Distribution Scheme (RDSS) that seeks to help them improve their financial resilience and provide better service quality to their customers.

The development, according to people in the know of things, has come at a time when the government-owned discoms have made up their mind not to seek any tariff hike before the assembly elections are over in the state in March.

A letter sent by Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Ltd executive director R Lakshmanan to the additional chief secretary (energy) and UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman here on December 7 has explained certain conditions that discoms need to fulfil to be able to participate in the ambitious scheme.

“One of the significant features of the scheme (RDSS) is that discoms have to mandatorily comply with a set of pre-qualification criteria to become eligible each year for evaluation, the outcome of which will decide whether the discom is eligible for sanction of Part II DPR (modernization and system augmentation) and disbursement of funds every year starting from FY 2023 onwards,” the letter said.

The first evaluation will be done in FY 2022-23 for the quarters pertaining to FY 2021-22 after finalisation of audited accounts for FY 2021-22. The same will continue every year for three years till the conclusion of the scheme.

“It is pertinent to draw discoms’ attention to those criteria they need to look into immediately during the FY 2021-22 so that do not miss any compliances of evaluation in FY 2022-203,” it further added.

REC, which has been appointed the nodal body for the scheme, in its letter emphasised that discoms should have the tariff order effective for the FY 2022-23 approved by the appropriate electricity regulatory commission for implementation from April 1, 2022. And this tariff petition, it added, should have been filed by November 30, 2021 in order to allow a period of 120 days for tariff petition scrutiny and tariff determination, as per guidelines.

“Accordingly, discoms may file true-up petitions without delay, for which finalization of audited accounts for FY 2020-21 is also essential. Both tariff petition and true-up activities may be completed immediately, if not already done,” it said.

REC has also told the government to ensure that no regulatory assets are created in this tariff order vis-à-vis the previous year tariff order. Regulatory assets include previously-incurred losses in the nature of deferred expenditures and can be recovered from consumers in future.

Besides, it has asked the state government too to ensure that it makes 100% payment of subsidy to discoms for the previous year and advance payment of subsidy up to the current period for each quarter of FY 2022-23

“Meeting other pre-qualification conditions may not be that much a problem but asking discoms to demand tariff revision in the election year is likely not possible and the government will have to find a way out,” a senior energy department official said. There has been no tariff increase in the state for last three consecutive years.