Centre greenlights Lucknow Metro’s East-West corridor

In a landmark move that promises to transform mobility in the densely packed neighbourhoods of Old Lucknow, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its final nod to the 11.2-kilometre-long East-West Metro Corridor under Phase 1B of the Lucknow Metro project. (File)

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

Set to be completed at an estimated ₹5,801 crore in five years, the new corridor marks a crucial milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s drive toward inclusive, high-capacity urban transit infrastructure.

The new Metro line will connect Charbagh and Vasant Kunj, cutting across high-density residential and commercial hubs like Aminabad, Chowk, and Thakurganj. The tendering process is set to begin shortly, with Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) stating that it had begun the groundwork to expedite implementation.

Welcoming the Cabinet’s decision, Lucknow MP and defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said the corridor expansion “will be a boon for the daily commuters who face congestion in the old city area.” “I thank the Prime Minister for this progressive and people-friendly decision. I also thank the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji and Minister of Urban and Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Shri Manohar Lal for the proposed metro extension in Lucknow,” he added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the move ‘transformative’ that would redefine urban mobility, spur economic development, and strengthen infrastructure in the state capital.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, “It is the result of the successful guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and your constant support that Uttar Pradesh is today moving on an unprecedented development journey… This approval of Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project will prove to be a milestone in the development journey of the state. Heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Defence Minister.”

“This Metro expansion will not just improve the traffic system in Lucknow, but also generate large-scale employment, encourage tourism, attract investments, and connect people from all walks of life,” he added.

“The corridor will reduce congestion in Old Lucknow, and connect residents to employment zones, education hubs, and healthcare facilities like King George Medical University (KGMU). It will also elevate tourism by connecting heritage sites to the rest of the city as it will cover tourist spots such as Bada Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, Rumi Darwaza, etc,” said the CM.

The 11.165-kilometre stretch will house seven underground stations at Charbagh, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aminabad, Pandeyganj, City Railway Station, Medical Chauraha and Chowk, and five elevated stations in Thakurganj, Balaganj, Sarfarazganj, Moosabagh and Vasant Kunj. The alignment comprises 4.286 km of elevated and 6.879 km of underground sections.

The East-West Corridor is expected to handle two lakh additional passengers daily. With the approval of this phase, the total Metro coverage in Lucknow will increase from 23 km to 35 km.

Describing the central government’s move as a “historic milestone”, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) managing director Sushil Kumar said, “The East-West Corridor will deliver ease of travel in areas that were long underserved by mass transit… Our team is fully committed to completing this corridor ahead of the five-year target.” Kumar also emphasised the corridor’s potential to boost local economic activities.”

UPMRC has stated that pre-construction planning, including soil testing, alignment finalisation, and station design, was already underway.

Now, the focus will be on issuing the tenders for construction contracts, land acquisition, if required, and public engagement and awareness campaigns for local communities.

Lucknow Metro’s North-South Corridor has been operational since 2019. It connects CCS Airport to Munshipulia through 21 stations.