Centre provided all possible help to each state overcome Covid: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders flagged off Prachar Rath (election campaign vans) from the party office in Lucknow on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with party state president Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state election co-in-charge Anurag Thakur flag off the ‘Chunav Prachar Rath’ ahead of UP assembly elections 2022 at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Saturday, January 22, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the central government has provided all possible facilities to each and every state to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, adding that, UP has developed its own Covid management model.

"The central government has provided all possible facilities to each state in the country for overcoming the Covid crisis. Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state in the country and we have developed our own model of Covid management," said Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath said this after addressing a party gathering in Bulandshahar of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day while addressing party workers, UP CM praised the central government over its Covid-19 management.

"Covid management by PM Modi is praised by the entire world. India has administered 160 crore vaccine doses so far. No oxygen crisis, only one per cent hospitalization and administration of free vaccines to everyone has helped us to defeat Covid-19 to some extent," he said.

Yogi Adityanath along with Union minister Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders also flagged off Prachar Rath (election campaign vans) from the party office in Lucknow on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

