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Centre should adopt Telangana model for census: Congress

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh CM, appeals that programmes should be organised in every village to advocate for an OBC caste census

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Congress leaders on Saturday said the Centre should adopt the Telangana model for what they termed a scientific caste census to do justice to the backward classes by granting them a share in resources proportionate to their population.

Anil Jaihind, All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing chairman, at a party event in Lucknow on April 11. (Sourced)

They expressed these views at the ‘Scientific Caste Census Day’ organised by the OBC wing of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Anil Jaihind, All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing chairman, said, “The Congress will launch a movement against the “Manuvadi” (casteist) mindset that seeks to deprive women of their rightful share.” He also read out a message from senior party leader Rahul Gandhi to the party workers.

Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, Telangana minister for transport and backward classes welfare, also said the Centre should adopt the Telangana model of caste enumeration.

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh CM who was the chief guest at the event, appealed that programmes should be organised in every village to advocate for an OBC caste census and to demand a share for OBC women in all Lok Sabha seats proportionate to their population.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Centre should adopt Telangana model for census: Congress
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Centre should adopt Telangana model for census: Congress
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