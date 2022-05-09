Cervical cancer: UP Guv pushes for awareness, prevention & vax

Women are holding more responsibilities these days, hence, they need to focus on their own health too with balanced diet and adequate nutrition, said governor Anandiben Patel, addressing the cervical cancer and HPV vaccination awareness programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS).

“Women should stay alert and any change that they notice in their bodies should be brought to the notice of a medical practitioner,” said the governor.

During the event, 225 girls from 17 schools were administered the HPV vaccine. The governor said that awareness programmes should be run both in urban and rural pockets so that women in rural areas also get to know about prevention against cervical cancer and girls in rural pockets are motivated to take the vaccine.

The governor said that complete treatment for cervical cancer is possible if detected at an early stage. Since women from poor families might find it difficult to get treatment, hence, it is better and significant to focus upon prevention.

Giving an example of CSR funds, the governor said that on a call to universities sports kits were distributed among 2,000 anganwadi centres worth ₹12 crore, and so, we just need to find people who can help.

Health minister Brajesh Pathak in his address said that awareness is significant for cervical cancer. RMLIMS director prof Sonia Nityanand said that the vaccine is effective against the disease.