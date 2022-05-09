Cervical cancer: UP Guv pushes for awareness, prevention & vax
Women are holding more responsibilities these days, hence, they need to focus on their own health too with balanced diet and adequate nutrition, said governor Anandiben Patel, addressing the cervical cancer and HPV vaccination awareness programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS).
“Women should stay alert and any change that they notice in their bodies should be brought to the notice of a medical practitioner,” said the governor.
During the event, 225 girls from 17 schools were administered the HPV vaccine. The governor said that awareness programmes should be run both in urban and rural pockets so that women in rural areas also get to know about prevention against cervical cancer and girls in rural pockets are motivated to take the vaccine.
The governor said that complete treatment for cervical cancer is possible if detected at an early stage. Since women from poor families might find it difficult to get treatment, hence, it is better and significant to focus upon prevention.
Giving an example of CSR funds, the governor said that on a call to universities sports kits were distributed among 2,000 anganwadi centres worth ₹12 crore, and so, we just need to find people who can help.
Health minister Brajesh Pathak in his address said that awareness is significant for cervical cancer. RMLIMS director prof Sonia Nityanand said that the vaccine is effective against the disease.
Railway line expansion in MMR to eat into 17 hectares of forest cover
As per a proposal pending with the state forest department, the construction of a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara in the Thane district will eat into over 17 hectares of notified forest land -- more than one-and-a-half times the size of Azad Maidan. The railway line is expected to be operational by March 2025.
NIA raids 29 locations linked to suspected aides of Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai: National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander connected to 21 persons, including a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, Suhail Khandwani, many of whom were questioned by tNIAin connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates.
UP MP calls meeting of saints to stop Raj Thackeray from entering Ayodhya
Mumbai: Amid hThackeray'stussle with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's impending Ayodhya visit has courted controversy in Uttar Pradesh. A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has opposed his visit, called for a meeting of top saints and head priests (Mahants) of all temples in Ayodhya on Tuesday to devise a strategy to stop the MNS chief from entering the city.
Fire breaks out in Bandra high-rise, no casualties
Mumbai: In yet another incident of a fire in a high-rise building in Mumbai, a level 2 blaze erupted on the 14th floor of the ground plus the 21-storey Jivesh building on Bandstand Road in Bandra at 7.46 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 16 fire engines and jumbo tankers to the spot. The cooling operation was ongoing till late at night. During cooling operations, 31-year-old firefighter Kaushal Rajput received minor injuries.
Power outage: Katraj residents swelter for 7 hours
PUNE Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm. Areas like Prabhat road also had a power outage in the evening hours. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited official Twitter handle tweeted, “Due to feeder fault electricity supply has been discontinued. Power will resume at 4:00 pm.” However, it was restored at 7 pm.
