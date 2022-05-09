Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1.

On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters. Later one of them died allegedly due to the thrashing.

On Monday, Akhilesh called on the victim’s family and said: “Hum peedit pariwar aur bachchi ko nyay dilayenge (We will ensure the victim’s family and the girl get justice). I don’t trust investigation by police. There is an allegation against the police and it is not right for police to probe the matter by itself. The investigation should be done by a sitting judge of the high court. There is no trust in the investigation of the police and the government. The government can do anything to get the report changed,” Yadav said.

The former chief minister accused the UP police of showing hooliganism during the raid.

He also sought to know when bulldozers will run over the houses of police personnel accused in Chandauli and Lalitpur cases.

In the Lalitpur case, a minor was gang raped by four men and was again raped by an SHO inside the Pali police station when she went to file a complaint.

In Chandauli matter, a case has been registered against six police personnel, including four women constables.

Targeting the police and the government, Yadav alleged that this government used police for winning election.

“What can you expect from the government which uses the police to win the elections,” Yadav alleged.

He alleged action is taken in police stations on the basis of caste. Police are working under the pressure of public representatives.

He alleged that UP has become number one in the case of death in judicial custody and fake encounters during the rule of BJP.

On the matter of survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Akhilesh said “The BJP does not want peace in the society. The people who are behind the survey have been sponsored by the BJP.”

He further said: “The question of job-unemployment and inflation should not be discussed in the society. Think today where the dollar has reached in the world and where is the rupee. Electricity has become expensive. Some people are buying all the resources of the country. There is neither job nor employment in UP.”

On senior party leader Azam Khan’s question, Yadav said the entire Samajwadi Party was with him. “We will meet him when he comes out of jail,” he said.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur.

Later in Varanasi, Akhilesh met more than 30 SP workers, who were arrested in EVM case, and presently lodged in district jail.

“Samajwadi Party is engaged in the fight to save democracy. The lapse of administration in (transporting) the EVMs was also accepted by a senior administrative official. Even after this, a case was registered against 600 unknown people. In the same case, several SP workers are being harassed,” he alleged.