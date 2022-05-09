Chandauli case: Akhilesh demands probe by sitting HC judge
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded a probe by sitting high court judge into the case of the death of a woman due to alleged police beating during a raid at the house of a history sheteer in Manrajpur village of Chandauli on May 1.
On May 1, police had gone to arrest history sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav but after not finding him home police allegedly beat up his two daughters. Later one of them died allegedly due to the thrashing.
On Monday, Akhilesh called on the victim’s family and said: “Hum peedit pariwar aur bachchi ko nyay dilayenge (We will ensure the victim’s family and the girl get justice). I don’t trust investigation by police. There is an allegation against the police and it is not right for police to probe the matter by itself. The investigation should be done by a sitting judge of the high court. There is no trust in the investigation of the police and the government. The government can do anything to get the report changed,” Yadav said.
The former chief minister accused the UP police of showing hooliganism during the raid.
He also sought to know when bulldozers will run over the houses of police personnel accused in Chandauli and Lalitpur cases.
In the Lalitpur case, a minor was gang raped by four men and was again raped by an SHO inside the Pali police station when she went to file a complaint.
In Chandauli matter, a case has been registered against six police personnel, including four women constables.
Targeting the police and the government, Yadav alleged that this government used police for winning election.
“What can you expect from the government which uses the police to win the elections,” Yadav alleged.
He alleged action is taken in police stations on the basis of caste. Police are working under the pressure of public representatives.
He alleged that UP has become number one in the case of death in judicial custody and fake encounters during the rule of BJP.
On the matter of survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Akhilesh said “The BJP does not want peace in the society. The people who are behind the survey have been sponsored by the BJP.”
He further said: “The question of job-unemployment and inflation should not be discussed in the society. Think today where the dollar has reached in the world and where is the rupee. Electricity has become expensive. Some people are buying all the resources of the country. There is neither job nor employment in UP.”
On senior party leader Azam Khan’s question, Yadav said the entire Samajwadi Party was with him. “We will meet him when he comes out of jail,” he said.
Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, including that of land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur.
Later in Varanasi, Akhilesh met more than 30 SP workers, who were arrested in EVM case, and presently lodged in district jail.
“Samajwadi Party is engaged in the fight to save democracy. The lapse of administration in (transporting) the EVMs was also accepted by a senior administrative official. Even after this, a case was registered against 600 unknown people. In the same case, several SP workers are being harassed,” he alleged.
-
Four of a family injured in acid attack in UP’s Agra
Four members of a family, including two women, were injured in an acid attack on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when they were sleeping on the roof of their house in Kolhai locality within limits of Shahganj police station in Agra city, police said. A case has been registered against a man living in the neighbourhood and the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
-
Patna HC strength set to rise as SC collegium suggests 7 names to Centre
The Patna high court is set to get seven new judges to further improve its working strength and the Supreme Court collegium has recommended the names to the Centre, said an official familiar with the matter. In its meeting on May 4, the SC collegium had recommended the names of Shailendra Singh, Arun Kumar Jha, Jitendra Kumar, Alok Kumar Pandey, Sunil Dutta Mishra, Chandra Prakash Singh, and Chandra Shekhar Jha.
-
AAI’s CSI report: Prayagraj bags 18th position in domestic airports rankings
Prayagraj airport at Bamrauli has bagged 18th place among all the airports in the country which handle domestic flights in the latest Airport Authority of India report. In the last report, published once every six months, this airport was ranked 46th, informed AAI officials. AAI releases a customer satisfaction index report every six months. Based on the feedback taken from July to December 2021, Prayagraj airport jumped from 46th to 18th rank.
-
'Namastey NFT': Bengaluru to host India’s mega metaverse summit
Bengaluru to host India's mega metaverse summit, 'NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022,' from 14 to 15th May 2022 at BangaloreInternational Exhibition Centre. It is reported that, at the event, developer participation will be represented by 'Decentology'(the Title and Diamond sponsor). TryCrypto and NftyDreams have sponsored the entire summit. A Hackathon also will be held as part of the event, in which developers can compete for prizes.
-
Court reserves order on Deshmukh’s plea for treatment at private hospital
Mumbai A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court on Monday reserved orders on the plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He claimed he also had heart-related ailments. Deshmukh's lawyer Aniket Nikam argued that Deshmukh is in acute pain and he needs to undergo the surgery. Further, he argued that it is his fundamental right.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics