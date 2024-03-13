Chargesheet filed in 406 out of 509 FIRs related to Dec 2019 anti-CAA protests in Lucknow

LUCKNOW With the central government notifying rules to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA), the UP police filed chargesheet in 406 cases out of 509 registered during violent protests - allegedly fuelled by banned extremist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) - across the state to oppose CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in December 2019. Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said 509 cases were registered regarding violent protests in 41 districts across UP. (Pic for representation)

After the notification on Monday, the state police had been asked to remain alert in apprehension of similar protests.

Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said 509 cases were registered regarding violent protests in 41 districts across UP. Major violence was reported in nine districts, in which 21 protestors were killed while 60 cops were injured in firing by them. Around 400 cops were injured in stone pelting by protestors.

He said the police filed chargesheet in 406 cases while investigation was still pending in 31 cases. The final report was filed in 72 FIRs. He said 5,836 protestors, including 113 people associated with PFI, were arrested and 947 protestors surrendered during the court of investigation.

The DGP said there was loss of public properties worth ₹3.57 crore during these protests. Recovery of ₹6.54 lakh was done from protestors after notices were served to 680 people in this connection.

The UP Police were fully prepared to avert any law-and-order problem in the state in view of CAA notification by the Union government, he said, adding that police officials were already in touch with religious leaders and communicated with them for better understanding of the salient features of the Act.