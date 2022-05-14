Chartered accountants are custodians of country’s business ecosystem: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said chartered accountants (CAs) are custodians of the country’s business ecosystem.
Rajnath Singh was speaking at a workshop on financial market organised by the Lucknow branch of the Central India Regional Council of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India).
Rajnath Singh represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha and is on a two-day visit to the state capital.
“Like soldiers manning boundaries of the country, chartered accountants are custodians of the country’s business system,” he said, addressing the gathering.
“Chartered accountants are the backbone of the financial management and audit system of the country,” he added.
The defence minister spoke about the challenges before the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia- Ukraine war.
Reserve Bank of India had taken certain steps to check inflation, Rajnath Singh said.
“At one time there were only 500 startups in the country. Now, they are more than 60,000,” he said, highlighting the improved business scenario in the country.
Rajnath Singh also elaborated on steps taken by the government in making the trading process (in stock markets) transparent.
“Even people in villages are investing in the stock market with the help of their cellphones,” he said.
The defence minister apprised the gathering of the progress made in the defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh and the BrahMos Aerospace project in the state capital.
BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of the Indian and Russian government for the manufacturing of BrahMos missiles.
Investors were coming to Uttar Pradesh due to the improved law and order situation, he said.
