Chauhan takes additional charge as U.P. DGP, spells out priorities

Director General (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan took additional charge as the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) here on Friday.

Law and order and crime control in the state are the priorities, the 1988- batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said.

In a tweet, Chauhan stated that the security of women, children, elderly citizens and traders will also get top priority and stern action will be initiated against criminal elements.

The state police will utilise modern equipment as well as human resources in crime control, he said.

He further stated he will try to listen to and resolve the issues of each and every member of the police force. He also said that he expected full coordination with the state as well as national media for public welfare.

In another tweet, Chauhan expressed his gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the opportunity to lead the police force. He said he will focus on the priorities of the state government.

He took charge of the DGP’s post in the presence of senior police officers at around 12.30pm.

The development comes two days after Mukul Goel; a 1987-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of state police chief by the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday (May 11).

Goel is now posted as DG Civil Defence.

On Friday, the state government announced Chauhan will have additional charge till the appointment of a permanent DGP.