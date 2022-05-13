Chauhan takes additional charge as U.P. DGP, spells out priorities
Director General (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan took additional charge as the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) here on Friday.
Law and order and crime control in the state are the priorities, the 1988- batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said.
In a tweet, Chauhan stated that the security of women, children, elderly citizens and traders will also get top priority and stern action will be initiated against criminal elements.
The state police will utilise modern equipment as well as human resources in crime control, he said.
He further stated he will try to listen to and resolve the issues of each and every member of the police force. He also said that he expected full coordination with the state as well as national media for public welfare.
In another tweet, Chauhan expressed his gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the opportunity to lead the police force. He said he will focus on the priorities of the state government.
He took charge of the DGP’s post in the presence of senior police officers at around 12.30pm.
The development comes two days after Mukul Goel; a 1987-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of state police chief by the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday (May 11).
Goel is now posted as DG Civil Defence.
On Friday, the state government announced Chauhan will have additional charge till the appointment of a permanent DGP.
-
Missing 1-yr-old girl found murdered in Lucknow, two minors key suspects
The naked body of a one-year-old girl, who had been missing from a party at a relative's house since Thursday night, was found in the bathroom of a primary school under Sairpur police station limits in Lucknow on Friday, police officials said. They said the girl was last spotted with the two minor boys outside the party venue. The police later recovered the girl's body on the information given by one of the boys.
-
Patna HC asks DGP to bring Subrata Roy to court, SC stays order hours later
The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Patna High Court order passed hours earlier that directed Bihar police chief to produce Sahara India group chief Subrata Roy before it on May 16 in a case in which it was alleged that some companies of the group were not returning money to the investors. A case of similar nature against Roy is already with the apex court, which had granted him bail earlier.
-
SC nod to raze 18th century Patna Collectorate building
The Supreme Court Friday gave its go-ahead to the Bihar government to demolish the 18th-century Patna Collectorate building that was once used by the British as a godown to store opium and saltpetre, saying “not every colonial building needs to be preserved”. In 1972, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey in Bihar and identified 72 sites/monuments deserving of historical monument tag. However, this list did not contain the Collectorate building.
-
RJD leader shot dead in Gopalganj
A local Rashtriya Janata Dal leader in Bihar's Gopalganj district was shot dead late Thursday night, police said. A resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav has been identified as president of RJD's student cell for Saran division, Dr Ram Iqbal Yadav, who was said to be close to Bihar's opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Police said the incident took place when a resident of Rajghat village, Iqbal Yadav, was returning home from Gopalganj town after attending a marriage function.
-
2.8 kg gold goes missing from SBI locker in Saharsa, one arrested
A contractual worker with the State Bank of India was arrested on Friday in connection with the theft of 2.80 kilograms of gold from the bank's Baijnathpur branch on April 23, police said. Subdivisional police officer Santosh Kumar said the arrested man, Umesh Mallik, is the prime accused in the case.
