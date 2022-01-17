Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Check past records of exam centres, ensure Covid norms: CM Yogi on UPTET-2021
lucknow news

Check past records of exam centres, ensure Covid norms: CM Yogi on UPTET-2021

After being cancelled following paper leak in November last year, the UPTET-2021 will now be held on January 23
After being cancelled following paper leak in November last year, the UPTET-2021 will now be held on January 23 (HT file)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has tasked senior bureaucrats to make concrete preparations to systematically conduct the UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 on January 23. “Covid-19 protocol must also be followed. There should be availability of masks, sanitisers, infrared thermometers at every centre,” Yogi said in a Covid review meeting with “Team 9” on Monday.

UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28 last year after a paper leak came to fore following which several people were arrested. Some senior officials of the examination regulatory body in Prayagraj were also found guilty in a subsequent probe by the state government.

In order to maintain the integrity of the examination, the additional chief secretary, home, additional director general, law and order, the principal secretary, basic education, along with district magistrates, basic education officers and other officers concerned have been asked to look into the arrangements through videoconferencing.

The chief minister also instructed the officials that past record of institutes must be taken into account before making them exam centre. He said the institutions with dubious image must not be made exam centres at all. The result of UPTET-2021 will be declared on February 25. The examination would be conducted in two shifts: 10am to 12:30pm for primary level teachers and from 2:30pm to 5pm for upper primary level teachers.

RELATED STORIES

The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Prayagraj, will release the answer key of the examination on January 27 and aspirants will have the opportunity to register their online objections to it by February 1. A special committee will go through the objections on February 21 and publish the final answer keys on February 23, an official said.

After evaluation of the answer sheet based on the amended answer keys, the result will then be declared on February 25. UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (classes 1-5) and upper primary (classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP